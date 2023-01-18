UFC 283 | Pro fighters make their picks for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight

In the main event of UFC 283, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Glover Teixeira takes on Jamahal Hill. Heading into the fight, Teixeira is a +104 underdog while the American is a -132 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards Hill getting his hand raised and likely doing so by knocking out Teixeira.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: That was crazy this fight got made but I’m going with Teixeira.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I am rooting heavily for Jamahal Hill. He went out of his way when we were on the same fight week to befriend me and has always been super cool. We have hung out a bunch of times and he’s actually stayed at my house in Tampa. He has underrated grappling and a ton of power. I’m taking Hill by third-round KO.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Glover wins it but it will be a tough fight.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: Hill is not a guy you want to get hit by, and I think Hill can keep it standing and KO Glover and silence that Brazil card.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Jamahal is my boy, we are both from West Michigan. He has kind of come out of nowhere and I think he has the power to KO anyone, and I think he gets it done here.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I think Glover is going to get the win, he’s the better grappler. I expect him to take Hill down and submit him.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Glover will win this one. I do like Jamahal but fighting in Brazil is tough.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going with my boy Hill. He has the touch of death and I think he knocks out Glover.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: I think Hill is the much better striker and has legit one-punch KO power. I do think Hill gets it done by KO as age will catch up to Glover.

Fighters picking Glover Teixeira: Brandon Royval, Damon Jackson, Thiago Moises, Dan Ige

Fighters picking Jamahal Hill: Billy Quarantillo, Chris Curtis, Cody Stamann, Terrance McKinney, Blake Bilder