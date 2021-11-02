UFC 268 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 268, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are set to have their highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the fight, Usman is a -320 favorite while the challenger is a +250 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking we hear ‘And Still’ as Usman will not only beat but will finish Covington once again.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2:

Brent Primus, Bellator lightweight: I’m going with Usman. He’s a beast, he’s tough to break, and a great wrestler. His boxing has improved so much from the first fight, that he will be able to pick apart Covington.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I think Covington is a good fighter but right now Usman looks unbeatable. Usman is the best welterweight and I think he will get it done but it will be close and a great fight.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m taking Usman. Usman has gotten so much better since their first fight and his striking has gotten so much better. Covington has only had the one fight since and I don’t think he has improved.

Ricky Glenn, UFC lightweight: I’m up on the air in that one, I think Usman gets it done again but I wouldn’t be surprised if Covington wins it.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I’ve got to go with Usman. Covington hasn’t been active and inactivity is a real thing at the highest level. Usman’s striking is so much better as well.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Kamaru Usman stays champ. It will be competitive as Covington is pretty similar to Usman in skill sets, just Usman is better.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Kamaru Usman again. Kamaru keeps leveling up and I think Covington is the same fighter as last time.

Jordan Williams, UFC welterweight: Usman by stoppage again. He has leveled up since the last fight.

Ike Villaneuva, UFC light heavyweight: Kamaru Usman. He has been getting better every fight and his striking will be the difference again as I don’t think Covington will be able to hang with him on the feet.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: Usman for me. I think he knocks out Covington again, but I do expect Covington to try and wrestle this time around as he won’t have anything for Usman on the feet.

***

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Brent Primus, Billy Quarantillo, Grant Dawson, Ricky Glenn, Chris Curtis, Adrian Yanez, Sean Woodson, Jordan Williams, Ike Villanueva, Ode Osbourne

Fighters picking Colby Covington: None

Who do you think wins the UFC 268 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?