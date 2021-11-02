Sean O’Malley breaks down Saturday’s UFC 268 main card: “I would love to see Colby Covington champ dude”

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley broke down Saturday’s UFC 268 main card, saying that “I would love to see Colby Covington champ, dude.”

O’Malley was originally targeted to fight Frankie Edgar on the UFC 268 undercard, but the fight fell apart when O’Malley said that he didn’t want to fight in New York due to high taxes. With O’Malley unable to take that fight, the UFC went ahead and booked Marlon Vera against Edgar instead. But while O’Malley is not going to be fighting on UFC 268, he is still paying attention to the card, both to the main event and to the Edgar vs. Vera fight, too.

Speaking on the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley shared his prediction for both the main event welterweight fight and for the opening main card fight between Edgar and Vera.

“Kamaru vs. Colby dude. How do you beat f*cking Kamaru? I would love to see Colby champ dude. I would love to hear what he says. This fight’s gonna be sweet,” O’Malley said about the main event, before branching into the bantamweight fight on the main card.

“Frankie, Chito. No. 8 vs. No. 13. I just feel like Chito’s gonna beat him. I think it’s gonna be probably somewhat of a boring decision. Shane Burgos, Billy (Quarantillo). That’ll be a sick fight. Burgos throws bombs. Billy does too. That’ll be a sweet fight. (Justin) Gaethje, (Michael) Chandler. Dude. That’s a main event dude,” O’Malley said (via SportsKeeda).

O’Malley will likely be keeping close tabs on the Edgar vs. Vera fight since he could very well fight the winner of this fight. Vera is currently favored at the sportsbooks while Edgar is the underdog, though he’s fighting close to his New Jersey home.

Do you agree with the prediction that Sean O’Malley shared about this Saturday’s UFC 268 main event and also the Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera bantamweight fight?