UFC 266 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 266, Valentina Shevchenko is looking to defend her flyweight belt as she faces Lauren Murphy. Ahead of the fight, the champ is a massive -1250 favorite while the challenger is a +750 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. To no surprise, the pros are unanimous in thinking Shevchenko remains the flyweight champ, the bigger question for the pros was whether or not the champ finishes the fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy:

Dan Hooker, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko is probably the hardest champion to beat and she defends her belt here.

Cynthia Calvillo, UFC flyweight: Honestly, Lauren Murphy is very tough and that is her biggest attribute. But, if you look, Valentina finishes fights and how she does, Lauren barely wins fights as she has a lot of split decisions. Shevchenko’s fights aren’t close and I don’t think Lauren can do enough to beat her. I find it very hard to see Lauren winning this fight.

Kevin Lee, UFC welterweight: Shevchenko, probably finishes her whether by submission or TKO.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko. She’s way too dominant and well-rounded at flyweight.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt. I don’t see anyone at flyweight beating her.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: It would be cool to see Lauren Murphy pull off an upset but I think Shevchenko gets it done.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko for sure. Even though Murphy is winning, she isn’t winning super decisively, while Shevchenko is on a completely different level.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Valentina Shevchenko, no one at flyweight will beat her.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Shevchenko for sure. Either decision or late finish.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: Valentina Shevchenko. She is too good and I don’t know how Murphy can beat her, or anyone for that matter.

