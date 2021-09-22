Cynthia Calvillo plans to finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 266: ‘If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it’

Cynthia Calvillo did something not many people do, call out Jessica Andrade and she got her wish.

On the main card of UFC 266, Calvillo is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since she lost to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 last year. When she does step into the Octagon on Saturday she’ll be facing Andrade who she called out as Calvillo says she wants to fight the best.

“She’s a dangerous fighter and she’s the number one contender and I like fighting the best,” Calvillo said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “If the opportunity is there, I’m going to take it, just like I did last year, I called out the number one contender and I did it again a year later and I’m lucky enough to get it. Of course, that’s what is going to get me to the title which is the ultimate goal.”

Once the fight got confirmed, Calvillo began studying Andrade and watched the Valentina Shevchenko fight closely. In that fight, the champ was able to take the Brazilian down and have success on the mat, which Calvillo says will be part of her game plan.

Although Shevchenko was able to get Andrade down, Cynthia Calvillo knows the way she wrestles is different than the champ. However, she is confident she will be able to take it there.

“She worked towards more getting to the body locks as opposed to getting to her legs. I like to pay attention to what the best in the world do and Valentina is,” Calvillo explained. “I take tips off of her on what the path to success is to beat an opponent, especially due to the fact she just recently beat Andrade. Given that was Jessica’s most recent fight, I don’t obsess over it but take some pointers. Valentina fought Jessica Andrade the best way anyone could’ve fought her.”

Not only does Calvillo expect to have success on the mat, but she is well aware that Andrade slows down as the fight plays out. With that, she believes as the fight hits the second and possibly third round she’ll be able to control the Brazilian and eventually find the finish.

“We’ll have to play it out. If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it,” Calvillo said. “That could be a possibility that she slows down as the fight plays out but if I can find the kill and get her down and submit her or TKO her, whatever it is, I’ll be looking for that… The pressure is from me and the expectations I have for myself. I want to go out and get the finish.”

If Calvillo does finish Andrade she says a title fight would likely be next for her. However, depending on what happens in the co-main event, the American has no problem taking another fight and remaining active.

“I want to fight everybody in the division. I want to make up for lost time as these last couple of years for me I have fought once or twice a year which isn’t enough for me,” Calvillo concluded. “I’m not just going to sit and wait for the title and pick and choose fights. I’m hoping to fight everybody in the top-10.”

Who do you think will win at UFC 266, Cynthia Calvillo or Jessica Andrade?