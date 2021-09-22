UFC 266 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega title fight

In the main event of UFC 266, the featherweight title is on the line as Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his belt for the second time when he battles Brian Ortega. Ahead of the fight, the champ is a -165 favorite while the American is a +145 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros expect Volkanovski to keep it standing and piece up Ortega to defend his belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I think Volkanovski. Ortega has a good ground game but I think Volkanovski win the fight on the feet.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski will retain his title probably by decision.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Ortega has the finishing ability in his jiu-jitsu but Volkanovski is smart and technical. I’ll say Volkanovski but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ortega got some type of crazy submission.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Brian Ortega will get the submission win.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: I like the matchup for Alexander. He will bring the fight to Ortega and he can win the fight everywhere. He has the capability of breaking Ortega in this fight.

Chris Gutierrez, UFC bantamweight: This is a good fight but I got Volkanovski. He will keep it standing and he’s the better striker and will be too powerful for him.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: That is a tough one. Volkanovski is good but Ortega looked very sharp last time out. I’ll go “And New’ with Ortega.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Ortega. I do think Volkanovski lost his last fight to Holloway and I don’t think he deserves to have the title right now. Also, Ortega looked so good against Zombie as his striking was next level and his grappling is phenomenal.

John Castenada, UFC bantamweight: Volkanovski. He is so well-rounded and I think he picks Ortega apart in the fight.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski had two very close fights and then you watch Holloway vs Ortega and Holloway destroyed Ortega. I think if Volkanoski keeps it standing he picks apart Ortega.

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Vicente Luque, Drew Dober, Dan Ige, Kai Kara-France, Chris Gutierrez, John Castenada, Jason Witt

Fighters picking Brian Ortega: Eryk Anders, Gabe Green, Julian Erosa

