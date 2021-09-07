Alex Morono eyes Matt Brown next after win over David Zawada

Alex Morono was pleased with his victory over David Zawada and he has an opponent in mind for his next fight.

Morono stepped up on short notice at UFC Vegas 36 against Zawada as he was looking to fight again. He knew it was a good style matchup and that proved as he coasted to a decision victory. Although he got the win and he’s pleased with the performance he does wish he finished the fight.

“I took no damage in a fight camp because there really was no fight camp and I didn’t take any damage in the fight,” Morono said to BJPENN.com. “I got the win, my two cheques, I’m always looking for the finish but it was hard to finish him. David has a good chin on him as I hit him with some big shots but I will look for precision shots more than power next time out. I’m very happy with my performance.”

Given that Alex Morono didn’t take much damage he is hoping he can return later this year. If the Fortis MMA product has his way, he will step back in there later this year with Matt Brown staring across him.

“I’m on Tapology all the time and I’m going through all the fight cards for the rest of the year. I look at all the welterweight fights and find some dates to stay ready for,” Morono explained. “I’m hoping they do call for a fight in November, December, January. But, the best-case scenario is I fight Matt Brown in January, but we will see if he’s up for it. If he doesn’t, that’s fine and I wish him all the best. I just enjoy fighting, winning, and getting paid.”

For Morono, he says the Brown fight is a bucket list one. He says he just wants to share the Octagon with him before Brown retires. Yet, if the 40-year-old doesn’t take the fight, Morono says there are no hard feelings as he just wants to fight before the year is up.

“The Matt Brown fight is one of many that I want before he’s done. I’m not sure how many fights he has left,” Morono said. “Mickey Gall is another name people have floated around but that was offered before and he didn’t accept, so really I’ll take anyone but Matt Brown is the guy I’d want.”

