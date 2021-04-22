UFC 261 | Pro fighters make their picks for Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 261, Weili Zhang is looking to defend her strawweight title for the second time when she battles former champion, Rose Namajunas. Heading into the fight, Zhang is a -210 favorite while the challenger is a +170 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards Zhang defending her belt in a very competitive fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas:

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Thug Rose by decision. She will out volume Zhang.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Weili Zhang has looked unbeatable. She has a crazy style and is very strong and fast. Rose Namajunas is more technical but is hit and miss if she shows up. To me, it is a 50-50 fight but I will say the champ, defends her belt.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m pulling for Rose. Zhang hits harder and has fight-ending power, but I think it will be a technical fight and Namajunas is the more technical striker.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: Rose Namajunas is one of the toughest people in the UFC and I think she can get it done. Zhang is coming off a war and hasn’t fought in a while, but I’ll say, Rose.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Weili Zhang. She is such a good striker and is the more powerful striker. A crazy story is at UFC 248, after she weighed in, she was at the PI sparring, like who does that?

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Weili Zhang. I think she will be a dominant champion for years to come. She is so well-rounded and a great striker.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I may be in the minority, but I don’t think it is a competitive fight. If you look at Rose’s performance against Jessica Andrade it was close, could’ve gone either way. Weili Zhang, meanwhile, is a different animal. I don’t think Rose has it anymore after she got knocked out so I have to go with Zhang.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That is a really great fight. They have fought very similar opponents, it is more about if Rose Namajunas can keep it technical she will outpoint Zhang. But, if the champ makes it a slugfest she has the power to KO Rose. I will lean towards Rose becoming the champ again.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: I’ve been back-and-forth on this one. Zhang got hit a lot against Joanna and man I feel like Namajunas doesn’t hit hard but she is so accurate and throws so much. I will go with the champ.

Fighters picking Weili Zhang: Vicente Luque, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, Grant Dawson, Jeff Molina

Fighters picking Rose Namajunas: Randy Brown, Jim Miller, Sam Alvey, Adrian Yanez

