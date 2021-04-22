Rose Namajunas explains the problems she possesses for Weili Zhang at UFC 261

Rose Namajunas explained the problems she possesses for UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang when they meet at UFC 261.

Namajunas steps back into the Octagon for the first time since defeating Jessica Andrade last summer on Fight Island to earn this title shot against Zhang, who fights for the first time since her war with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 last year. Namajunas enters this fight againt the champion Zhang as the underdog, but she is confident that she has the skillset to get the job done. Namajunas is a former champion herself so she knows what it takes to get the belt and hold it, and she promises to give Zhang a tough fight at UFC 261.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 261, Namajunas explained what skills she posseses that will give Zhang problems. For “Thug Rose,” the biggest things that she has going into this fight are the way that she moves on her feet and having her mental game on her side.

“I think just my movement, the way that I move, the way that I think, and my fighting spirit. They’re all unique,” Namajunas said.

As far as what the gameplan is against Zhang, who typically prefers to stand and trade, Namajunas said that her goal for her gameplan is the the same every time she fights.

“My gameplan is the same everytime. I go in there and punch their face, take their back, and choke them out. It may manifest differnetly each time, but that’s my goal and that’s what I’m focused on,” Namajunas said.

This Saturday night we see Namajunas and Zhang go at it for five rounds or less in the co-main event of UFC 261. With the crowd roaring, this fight could be another classic.

