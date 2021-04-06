Vicente Luque wants Colby Covington next after Nate Diaz gets booked: “It’s the fight I need”

Vicente Luque has shifted his focus to Colby Covington.

At UFC 260, Luque picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round submission win over Tyron Woodley. It was a solid performance for Luque and he wants to keep the momentum going by fighting some ranked above him.

“It sets me up for the top-five, I’m ranked six,” Luque said to BJPENN.com. “I don’t see myself fighting below me as I did that with my past two fights so I want someone in the top-five. It is a big win for me and I’m looking to that top-five.”

Although Luque did call out Nate Diaz, just days later, Diaz was booked to face Leon Edwards. With that, the Brazilian has changed his attention to Colby Covington. He’s the only top-five fight who isn’t booked right now. However, “Chaos” has been holding out for a title shot, so it’s uncertain if he would fight Luque.

“Colby is someone I want to fight. It’s the fight I need. He’s a tough guy, great wrestler, he can go five rounds really hard and strong,” Luque said. “That is the kind of fight I want right now as he is the only top-five guy available. But, I do have a kid on the way so I’m not looking to get a fight right now. I’m thinking about coming back in August and by then, the division will be more clear as Usman-Masvidal, Diaz-Edwards, Thompson-Burns would’ve all happened.”

If the Covington fight doesn’t happen next, Vicente Luque knows he is in a good spot. As he says, he doesn’t plan to return until the end of the summer due to the birth of his child. When he does return, he knows the top of the division will be much clearer. Regardless of the opponent, all Luque wants is someone ranked in the top-five next time out.

Would you like to see Vicente Luque vs. Colby Covington?