UFC 261 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade title fight

In the first of three title fights at UFC 261, Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her flyweight belt against Jessica Andrade. Heading into the fight, Shevchenko is a -455 favorite with the challenger being a +340 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are actually unanimous in thinking Valentina Shevchenko gets it done, with most thinking she gets the TKO win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade:

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Shevchenko probably by TKO.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is an interesting fight. Shevchenko has looked super dominant but Jessica has legit KO power. It has been a while since someone is a legit challenge for Shevchenko. I see a tough fight and I actually think Andrade will get a TKO win in the fourth.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko. I just don’t see anyone beating her at flyweight.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: Shevchenko by whenever she wants, when she wants. She is too good.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko. She’s a beast and I don’t see anyone at flyweight beating her.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Shevchenko. I don’t know if anyone beats her at flyweight, she is too good.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m a big Jessica Andrade fan, but Valentina Shevchenko is so much better than everyone else. Shevchenko will get it done.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That is a good one but I believe Valentina Shevchenko is too good and I actually think she can get the KO win.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: That’s a banger. I just don’t see anyone touching Shevchenko at 125, if someone does, it would be Andrade as she has one-shot power. I will pick Shevchenko though.

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Randy Brown, Vicente Luque, Jim Miller, Sam Alvey, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, Grant Dawson, Adrian Yanez, Jeff Molina

Fighters picking Jessica Andrade: None

