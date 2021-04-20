Randy Brown expects to TKO Alex Oliveira in a “banger” of a fight: “I’m preparing for war”

Randy Brown is excited to share the Octagon with Alex Oliveira.

Brown and Oliveira were supposed to meet in February, but Brown got COVID-19. Yet, the good news was the fight was rebooked for a sold out crowd in Jacksonville at UFC 261, which Brown is excited about.

“For sure. I ended up getting COVID, so obviously we had to rebook and I’m glad the way it worked out. Bigger opportunity, bigger stage,” Randy Brown said to BJPENN.com. “That was the upside of all that. I also hated the silence, I’m so happy the fans are back and I can feed off the energy.”

Against Oliveira, Brown is eager for the opportunity as he knows the Brazilian is always in fan-friendly fights. “Rude Boy,” says these are the type of fights that excite him.

“I was excited and I’m excited because he will bring it. He has a great style, high-pace, high-action, big right hand. That is what I’m all about,” Brown said. “You lock us two in a cage it will make for a banger. I’m hyped. It’s a fight that I’m preparing for war and those are the fights I like.”

Although Oliveira is known as a striker, Randy Brown does think “Cowboy” will try and take him down. However, Brown believes he’s the more well-rounded fighter and expects to get a TKO win over Oliveira on Saturday.

“They all shoot on some point. He will definitely try and take me down at some point. I’m not just a striker, I’m very well-rounded, wherever the fight goes, I’m ready,” Brown said. “I actually think I’ll be the one dictating where the fight takes place.

“I will TKO him, though, I can get it done wherever,” Brown said. “He’s an exciting durable dude, but I’m confident I can get the job done.”

If Brown does get the TKO win, he says the goal is to be active in 2021. He also expects to be a top-15 fighter by year’s end.

“I’m coming off a little stumble, it’s good for me to take a step back and get my footing. If I can get a solid win here, it puts me on the outskirts of the top-15,” Brown concluded. “Maybe one more unranked opponent and then I get into the mix of the top-15.”

Do you think Randy Brown will beat Alex Oliveira at UFC 261?