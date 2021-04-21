UFC 261 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 261, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are running it back in front of a full capacity crowd in Jacksonville. Heading into the fight, Usman is a -400 favorite while “Gamebred” is a +300 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Usman beats Masvidal just like he did at UFC 251 as he will defend his welterweight title again.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2:

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: That’s a tough one. With a full camp, Masvidal could get it done, but I’ll lean Masvidal.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I don’t see it going any different than the first. Masvidal having a full camp will make the first couple of rounds a little tougher but Usman has great cardio, dominant wrestling, and really good striking. He will get a decisive unanimous decision win.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Usman takes it by decision probably winning every round again.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: Usman again. He will hold Masvidal against the cage and make it a boring fight again. I’m pulling for Masvidal but I got Usman.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: The exact same outcome. 50-45 or 50-44 for Usman. I don’t think Masvidal can learn enough takedown defense in not even a year and Usman won’t care to stand with him and will grind out another decision.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Usman by decision. Basically, watch UFC 251 again and that is how this fight will play out.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I don’t care what anybody says, Jorge Masvidal is not beating Kamaru Usman. You can give him 10 years from now to train it doesn’t matter. Usman will use his wrestling to dominate the fight again.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I can’t go against Masvidal. I think the full camp will be a difference but I wouldn’t be surprised if Usman just wrestles and it looks like the first fight. But, I’ll say Masvidal third-round KO.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: I’ll take Usman. He dominated Masvidal pretty easily in the first fight. That mental edge of dominating a five-round fight will play a factor here.

***

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Randy Brown, Vicente Luque, Jim Miller, Sam Alvey, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, Grant Dawson, Jeff Molina

Fighters picking Jorge Masvidal: Adrian Yanez

Who do you think wins the UFC 261 main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?