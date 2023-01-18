Jon Jones lays out his goals for upcoming heavyweight run: “I’m guaranteeing the fans at least two more fights”

Jon Jones has laid out his ideal plan for his upcoming UFC heavyweight run.

Jones is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and it also marks the return of Jones who has not fought since 2020.

Although Jones has teased a heavyweight move for years, he says the timing was right for it to be now, but isn’t sure how long he will fight for. Instead, he says he guarantees at least two fights, with the first being against Gane.

“My immediate goals is to beat Ciryl Gane and to beat Stipe Miocic,” Jones said to MMA Underground. “After that, it’ll just be conversations with the UFC to see what makes sense. But, I’m guaranteeing the fans at least two more fights out of me.”

If Jones does become the champ and beat Gane, a title defense against Miocic would be massive. It is a fight the fans have wanted for years as it’s the best UFC light heavyweight ever against arguably the best UFC heavyweight of all time. But, after that, Jones may just ride off into the sunset or perhaps he sticks around and keeps defending the heavyweight belt.

Yet, in order for the Miocic fight to happen, Jones will need to beat Gane on March 4 which the oddsmakers don’t expect to happen.

Jon Jones (26-1 and one No Contest), meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision. Prior to that, he had back-to-back decisions over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to defend his titles after reclaiming the belt back at UFC 232 with a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson. In his career, ‘Bones’ holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson, Shogun Rua, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort among others.

How many times do you think we see Jon Jones fight at heavyweight?