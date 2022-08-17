Terrance McKinney doubts UFC would give him Paddy Pimblett next: “I’m too dangerous for Paddy right now”

Terrance McKinney knows he and Paddy Pimblett will fight one day but doubts it will be booked next.

McKinney returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 59 as he scored a first-round submission win over Erick Gonzalez. Although it was another first-round win, McKinney admits he wishes it was by KO.

“A knockout would’ve been better but a victory is a victory, so I’m happy,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

With McKinney getting the win, he has called out Paddy Pimblett for his next fight, and although it is a scrap he thinks happens, he isn’t sure the UFC will give it to him next.

“I’m too dangerous for Paddy right now but that fight is definitely going to happen when we are both ranked and it makes sense when our stocks are even higher so it will make the UFC and us a lot of money. When that time comes it will be one the fans will never forget and I’m looking forward to it,” McKinney said.

Why Terrance McKinney thinks the UFC and Paddy Pimblett wouldn’t take the fight is simple. McKinney is confident he would KO Pimblett which would derail the hype train so the UFC will give him another easy matchup.

“Once I get him, the hype’s done. I think once anyone in the top-25 gets ahold of him that hype is going to change,” McKinney said. “Guram, Damir, any of those guys, they kill him.”

With McKinney not thinking he gets Pimblett next, he has three names in mind and wants to return at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi or UFC 281 in MSG.

“I’d be down to get down with Brad Riddell, Bobby Green, or Jim Miller. All of those fights make sense to me and they all make for Fight of the Night… Hopefully on the Charles Oliveira card or November, Madison Square Garden is when I want to return. They need to put me in front of fans, I love entertaining fans and I know that is when something spectacular will happen,” McKinney concluded.

Who would you like to see Terrance McKinney fight next?