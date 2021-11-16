Adrian Yanez says ‘it’s inevitable’ he’ll be the first person to KO Davey Grant: ‘I’ll put him to sleep’

Adrian Yanez is excited for his UFC Vegas 43 fight against Davey Grant.

Yanez is 3-0 in the UFC with three KO’s and three Performance of the Night bonuses, so with that, many thought a ranked opponent would be next. Yet, that won’t be the case as he will face Grant on Saturday, which is a fight he is looking forward to.

“No disrespect towards Davey, but a ranked guy would’ve been nice but this is just as good to me. Davey Grant is 3-1 in his last four fights and his last fight was a close fight against Marlon Vera,” Yanez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He gave Chito a tough fight, it’s a good fight. If I don’t get a ranked guy, he’s the next best thing because he has fought guys who were ranked and before Chito, he finished his last three fights. This is just as good and just as nice. It’s a fun fight for the fans as he brings it every time.”

Heading into the fight, many view this as a boxing fight. However, Yanez disagrees as he knows Grant throws kicks and can wrestle as well. Yet, he is confident that he matches up well.

“I’m more straight down the middle, he throws from the outside, we both have a lot of power in our hands,” Yanez explained. “I wouldn’t call him a boxer as he uses kicks and can grapple. This fight matches up well for me.”

Against Davey Grant, Adrian Yanez knows the Englishman is durable as he took the best shots from Vera. However, Yanez believes his striking and power is different and not only expects to win, but he is confident he will become the first person to KO Grant.

“It’s all about placement to me. He’s been dropped before but he hasn’t been finished. If I finish Davey Grant, I need another $50K and I will speak that into existence,” Yanez said. “I don’t mind throwing peppering shots the entire time and setting up the big shot. He throws big shots the entire time so the opening is there and I’ll put him to sleep. I’ll be the first person to knock him out. It’s inevitable I will finish him as I do see a lot of openings.”

If Yanez gets a KO win over Grant, he would be 4-0 in the stacked bantamweight division and could very well put him in the rankings, or get a ranked opponent next. However, if it doesn’t, he doesn’t care as he knows he’s still getting better. If he has to fight another unranked opponent next it will make him better in the long run.

“That puts me very high in the division, that puts me right outside the top-15. As of right now, I’m just focused on getting this fight in. After that, I want the next three months off to see how things shake out and for personal stuff,” Yanez said. “I feel like this fight will put me in a great position. It could put me in the top-15 with a spectacular knockout. I’m also not opposed to staying out of the top-15. I’m still building myself into the fighter I want to be. By the time you see me in the top-15, I’m going to be unbeatable.”

Who do you think will win, Adrian Yanez or Davey Grant?