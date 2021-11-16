Dustin Poirier shares his take on “best boxer in the UFC,” Petr Yan reacts

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier shared his take on who is the “best boxer in the UFC”, and then bantamweight champ Petr Yan reacted.

Poirier was a guest on The MMA Hour and he was asked who he thinks the best boxer in the sport is. Right now, there are a lot of people who believe that Max Holloway is the best boxer in the sport of MMA. But as far as Poirier goes, the best boxer in the game is Yan.

“I think Petr Yan. Just the way he moves. He doesn’t waste a lot of movements. His positioning is always crisp. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t load up while he’s throwing clean power shots. Good accuracy, works the body well, goes up, goes down. It’s just a lot of things that he does really, really well,” Poirier said (via SportsKeeda).

Yan then saw what Poirier said about him, and he took to social media to react to him.

Obviously @DustinPoirier understands boxing better than @TheNotoriousMMA

Holloway has said in the past that he believes he is the best boxer in the UFC, and recently featherweight fighter Sean Woodson said that that they are the two best boxers in the sport. While Holloway is no doubt one of the best punchers in the game, he also tends to get hit quite a bit, and good defense is the sign of an elite boxer. So Yan has to be up there simply because he is not only good offensively, but great defensively, too. Then again, you also have to throw Poirier in the list. He’s a great boxer in his own right and likely doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves. But as far as Poirier goes, Yan is the very best boxer.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Petr Yan is the best boxer in the UFC right now?