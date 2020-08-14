Sean O’Malley still wants to fight Cody Garbrandt, but says he might let it build up some more

Sean O’Malley still wants to fight Cody Garbrandt even though the former bantamweight champion is dropping down to flyweight.

O’Malley is set to fight Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252. It is a very interesting fight and many thought “Sugar” would call out Garbrandt if he got his hand raised.

Yet, with Garbrandt fighting Deiveson Figueiredo, the callout might not make any sense. But, O’Malley makes it clear he and Garbrandt will fight one day and he will get his hand raised every single time. Sugar knows it would be a striking fight and he is the better striker which gives him confidence.

“We are going to fight. I know I beat Cody 10 out of 10 times. It is going to be a striking match and I’m a better striker that is just how it plays out,” O’Malley said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has that overhand right when he closes his eyes and has landed it on some decent people. So, that is a threat it is dangerous when someone throws bombs like that and is confident in them. But, I beat Vera and we are definitely going to fight and it will be a good fight. I think if it plays out right, maybe I don’t fight Cody next and we let it build up and let it be a big pay-per-view fight one day.”

The rivalry between Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt continues to build by the day. The two have continued to trash-talk one another on social media. So, for Sugar, he makes it clear he wants to fight him down the line. But, if Garbrandt loses at UFC 255 in November, there is a chance the scrap doesn’t happen for quite some time.

Do you think we will see Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt fight? If they do, who do you think will win?