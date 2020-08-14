Khabib Nurmagomedov explains what Conor McGregor needs to do to earn a rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be open to the idea of rematching Conor McGregor.

In October of 2018, in the main event of UFC 229, Nurmagomedov was looking for his first title defense when he took on McGregor. The lead up to the fight was intense and filled with trash-talk. But, it was Nurmagomedov getting the last laugh as he submitted the Irishman to defend his belt.

Following his win, Nurmagomedov jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s corner. A post-fight melee took place leading the champ and the Irishman to be suspended. After that, Nurmagomedov’s team made it clear McGregor did not deserve a rematch.

Now, however, it appears Khabib Nurmagomedov is warming up to the idea of a rematch as long as McGregor does one thing.

“First of all he (McGregor) must return, defeat Dustin Poirier and only then we will have a fight, no problem,” Nurmagomedov said at a Russian news conference on Friday (via Tass).”

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon back in January at UFC 246 with a first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone. Since then, he retired from MMA once again and Dana White says it is likely we won’t see the Irishman fight until 2021.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, got back into the win column in June with a hard-fought decision win over Dan Hooker. It was his first fight since his loss to Nurmagomedov. Following the win, “The Diamond” mentioned McGregor or Tony Ferguson as possible next opponents. But, it appears the champ wants him to fight McGregor.

McGregor and Poirier fought all the way back in 2014 at featherweight with the Irishman winning by first-round TKO.

Whether or not McGregor wants to rematch Poirier again is unknown. But, the fight does make a lot of sense. The winner would then fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Conor McGregor must beat Dustin Poirier to get a rematch?