Breaking: Donald Cerrone set to return on September 19 against Niko Price

Donald Cerrone is set to return to the Octagon on September 19, when he takes on another all-action fighter in Niko Price.

News of this matchup was first reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Breaking: Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) and Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) have verbally agreed to meet on Sept. 19, per multiple sources. Stylistically, hell of a fight. Should be all action. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2020

Cerrone will enter this fight on a tough, four-fight losing streak, having come up short against Anthony Pettis and Conor McGregor at welterweight and Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson at lightweight in his last four trips to the Octagon. However, it’s hard to fault him for his recent skid considering the scale of his opposition.

Price, on the other hand, last fought at UFC 249 in May, when he came up short against Vicente Luque. This setback was preceded by a 2019 up-kick-induced knockout win over James Vick.

UFC 253, the September 19 card that will feature this Cerrone vs. Price bout, will be topped by a middleweight title fight between undefeated champ Israel Adesanya and undefeated challenger Paulo Costa. The location of the event is not currently known.

See the full lineup for the card below:

UFC Middleweight Championship bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa

Women’s Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng

Flyweight bout: Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvořák

Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

