Daniel Cormier feels Conor McGregor’s retirement overshadowed Amanda Nunes’ UFC 250 win

Daniel Cormier doesn’t agree with the timing of Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement.

Just after UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes turned in a stellar performance against Felicia Spencer, McGregor hopped on Twitter to claim he is retiring from MMA competition. Some feel that the timing of McGregor’s announcement took away from Nunes’ dominant women’s featherweight title defense. Cormier is in that camp.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight ruler explained why he didn’t like the timing of McGregor’s announcement.

“I just wish Conor would pick better timing,” Cormier said of Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement. “Because it’s like these fighters are giving themselves and their all to everything, and every time he does something like that it completely takes the story. Before Amanda got to the back to be celebrated, it had shifted to Conor McGregor. It’s cool man like okay, you’re the biggest star in the UFC, everybody knows it. But could Amanda have had her moment a little bit?”

Cormier went on to say that McGregor could’ve waited a bit longer to announce his supposed retirement.

“That’s the only thing that I don’t like about the timing,” Cormier continued when discussing Conor McGregor’s retirement. “I get it, I get that he’s upset and disappointed and wants to fight. We all want to see you fight. Man, let Amanda have her moment. She just put out this fantastic performance and now all anybody wants to talk about is what Conor’s doing.”

McGregor has expressed frustration with the UFC. The “Notorious” one didn’t agree with the promotion’s decision to wait on a lightweight title unification bout until September. He also cited the lack of enticing options and the UFC going against his wishes as other reasons for his retirement.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement took away from Amanda Nunes’ UFC 250 win?