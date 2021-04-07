Sam Alvey expects to “put on a show” against Julian Marquez: “I will test his chin”

Sam Alvey is going into another do-or-die fight for his UFC career.

Alvey enters his UFC on ABC 2 fight against Jullian Marquez being 0-4-1 in his last five. However, all five of those took place at light heavyweight so Alvey is moving back down to 185lbs and plans to take advantage of the UFC giving him one more fight.

“I thought for sure they were going to cut me,” Alvey said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The UFC saw something in me and they decided to bless me with a chance for redemption and I will take full advantage of it. I get tired of saying it but this is my third fight in a row that is do-or-die.”

Although Alvey is excited about the move back down to middleweight, he isn’t excited about his looming weight cut which will be a rather difficult one.

“I’m not looking forward to the weight cut. I’ve done some big weight cuts, I have done bigger than I will do this time, but I haven’t cut weight in three years,” Alvey said. “I’m getting myself as light as I can and I will make the weight. I do like to get a lot of the weight off during fight week. Hopefully, I’ll step into the Octagon at like 215, 217. I’m 230 in camp most time.”

Against Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey is confident in his skill set that he will get his hand raised. He knows he has the wrestling advantage but the fan-favorite wants to have an entertaining stand-and-bang style for the fans.

“I’m happy with the matchup, I think it is a tougher matchup. Julian Marquez has a gas tank and some power,” Alvey said. “I have to watch out for his standup and he can get a submission pretty quick. I’m excited about it. Every fight he is in is exciting just like me so we can put on a show.

“Every fight he is in, he normally gets taken down like four or five times, he usually gets back up but he gets taken down pretty easily,” Alvey continued. “I wouldn’t take the takedowns off the table for me. But, I do tend to do what the fans like and that is stand-and-bang. I have to go out there and not get hit. I don’t want to test my chin, I will test his chin.”

If Sam Alvey does end up getting his hand raised he expects to have another fight or two against unranked opponents. After that, the goal is to make a run up the middleweight ranks.

“Once I win this one I can go on to some bigger fights. I get the win, I understand we aren’t ranked, I will probably take another unranked opponent after that,” Alvey concluded. “I’m two or three fights away from a ranked opponent but I was 11th at middleweight so the goal is to be top-10 this time. I will call who I want next, I’ll call my shot.”

Do you think Sam Alvey will beat Julian Marquez?