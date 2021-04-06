Just Scrap Radio Ep. 34 with Sodiq Yusuff, Jim Miller, Sam Alvey, and Joe Solecki

The 34th episode of Just Scrap Radio with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC on ABC 2.

We’re first joined by 11th-ranked featherweight, Sodiq Yusuff (2:22). Next, UFC lightweight, Jim Miller (14:14) comes on. UFC middleweight, Sam Alvey (30:39) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight, Joe Solecki (43:45).

Sodiq Yusuff opens up the show to preview his UFC on ABC 2 co-main event against Arnold Allen. Sodiq talks about only getting one fight in 2020 due to visa problems after becoming an American citizen. Yusuff hopes a win over Allen can start getting him some respect and fight a top-ranked opponent next time out. The goal is to be active in 2021 as well.

Jim Miller comes on to preview his UFC on ABC 2 fight against Joe Solecki. Although Solecki is not a well-known name, Jim is excited for the challenge of fighting a top prospect. Jim discusses his canceled fight against Bobby Green at UFC 258 after he weighed in. The future UFC Hall of Famer also touches on his career and when he may retire.

Sam Alvey then joins the show to preview his UFC on ABC 2 scrap against Julian Marquez. Sam talks about why he decided to move back down to middleweight and whether or not he thinks this is do-or-die for his UFC career. The fan-favorite also touches on the judging and reffing of MMA and why he’s not a fan of either.

Joe Solecki closes out the program to discuss his UFC on ABC 2 fight against Jim Miller. Joe talks about whether or not he is surprised to be fighting a well-known veteran in Miller in just his third UFC fight. Joe also knows a win over Miller can propel him into fighting ranked fighters or people just outside the rankings.

