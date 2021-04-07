Conor McGregor blasts Kamaru Usman for stealing his promotional one liners

UFC superstar Conor McGregor blasted welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman over his use of the term “green panty night.”

McGregor is of course the originator of the term “red panty night,” a term he coined during a press conference in 2016 to promote his fight against Rafael dos Anjos, a fight that never materialized. On Wednesday, the promotional superstar took to his social media to take a shot at Usman recently saying that fighting him is “green panty night” to Jorge Masvidal.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Usman and Masvidal sold over 1 million pay-per-views the last time they fought at UFC 251 and the hope is that they do it again at UFC 261, which is the promotion’s first event back with a full arena of fans. Usman is definitely a bigger pay-per-view draw than a lot of people want to give him credit for, but at the same time, there truly is a difference between “green panty night” and “red panty night” as McGregor is the most proven draw in the game.

While Usman brings up the “green panty night” it’s a good time to remember McGregor’s “red panty line” quotes from the dos Anjos presser back in the day.

“I can make you rich. I change your bum life. You fight, it’s a celebration. When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife. ‘Baby, we’ve done it. We’re rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich, break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby,” McGregor said.

“So don’t say you would not take that fight, cause you would take that fight like everyone else up here would take the fight against me if it was offered regardless of belts or any of that “sh*t. I’m the money fight in the male sh*t, at all weight divisions, so f*ck everybody else,” continued McGregor.

“It’s red panty night when you sign to fight me, yeah, back at home with your wife. It’s a celebration.”

Do you think Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman will ever fight?