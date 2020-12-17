Rob Font expects to put the bantamweight division on notice with a KO win over Marlon Moraes

Rob Font didn’t expect to be fighting Marlon Moraes in his return fight.

Font is on a two-fight winning streak but has not fought since last December when he defeated Ricky Simon by decision. Rob has been sidelined with injuries but at UFC Vegas 17 he will return to the Octagon against Moraes.

“Not in my return fight but we knew we would eventually get his name,” Font said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Obviously seeing him lose vs Cory Sandhagen gave me the opportunity. I didn’t even ask for it, I thought about it and they came to us with it. It is a great fight, the former WSOF champ, just fought for the title. He has been there, done that. This is one step closer to that title.

“It is a great opportunity,” he added. “Just have to rise to the occasion and take advantage of it and remind everyone I’m here and here to be taken seriously.”

In the fight, Font will have a five-inch read advantage over Moraes which he knows will be crucial. The 33-year-old knows his jab will crucial in this fight if he is going to win as he can’t let Moraes get inside without getting hit.

“It is a big help on my side. I just have to use it and be smart with my reach and let him run into the knockout punch and not chase him around and let it happen,” he explained. “He is quick, explosive but I have the reach so if I can time it then it will be a great night for me.”

If Font uses his reach as he plans to, he’s confident it will be a good night for him. Not only does he expect to get his hand raised, but he also expects to do so by knockout.

“I want to secure the first two rounds. Just make him push and the finish will come in the third round,” Font said. “If I am landing big accurate shots in the first round, I can put him away. But, if it is hard to land those big shots I will want to them put the pressure on him to when if he gasses out and look for the big shots.

“Finishing any fight is huge. If you are at a party and you see a big knockout, you don’t even have to be a fan and you are excited,” Font concluded. “I go out there and put a stamp on this dude and put him away, I believe that is enough to get a title shot if not a big name.”

Who do you think will win, Rob Font or Marlon Moraes?