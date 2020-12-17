Anthony Johnson shares his thoughts on a potential scrap with Yoel Romero

Anthony Johnson isn’t sure where Yoel Romero got his information from that it is 90 percent likely they will fight one another in their debuts.

Both Johnson and Romero parted ways with the UFC and signed with Bellator this month and both men will fight at light heavyweight. Immediately, fans called for them to fight one another and even Romero said it is likely. “Rumble,” however, hasn’t heard any of that talk but is open to the fight.

“Dude, nobody has said a word to me. It is what it is. You know me, I don’t pick out fights, I let them come to me. If it makes sense I’ll take it, if it doesn’t what’s the point. But, once again I can’t call out anybody,” Johnson said to ESPN. “If Yoel says it’s 90 percent, or whatever he said, I don’t know where he is getting his information from because no one has approached me about it. Maybe that is the way of calling me out nicely, I have no idea. If he calls me out, he calls me out. You know me, I always show respect to my opponents whoever it is, even if you aren’t an opponent, I’ll show you respect. I don’t know. We will roll the dice and see what happens.”

When Anthony Johnson will make his Bellator debut is uncertain at this point. It is likely it will be in the first half of 2021. However, when he makes the walk for the first time, he doesn’t have a preference on who he is facing as he wants to face all Bellator’s top contenders.

“All of them. It is not just one,” he said.

Anthony Johnson has not fought since he was submitted by Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 for the light heavyweight title.

Who do you think will win, Anthony Johnson or Yoel Romero if they fought?