Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

In the main event of UFC Vegas 24, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum are finally set to meet. Whittaker enters the fight as a -265 favorite while the eighth-ranked middleweight is a +210 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Whittaker will get the job done as he is the better mixed martial artist.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: That is an interesting fight. I like both fighters but I’m going with Whittaker. He has looked good as of late and I see him winning a decision and getting that rematch.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Whittaker. He is the more well-rounded fighter.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Whittaker will get it done. I think he can mix in his wrestling and striking.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: I like Whittaker. He is the more well-rounded fighter but Gastelum has freakish power, I just think Whittaker is better.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Gastelum by decision. It will be a back-and-forth fight.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Whittaker is a tough guy to pick against, but I think Gastelum is a bad style matchup for Whittaker.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Robert Whittaker. Kelvin Gastelum is a very good fighter but I don’t think he is the same since the fight with Adesanya. Whittaker is on another level and will get the job done.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Robert Whittaker, and I think he takes it by decision. He is too well-rounded for Gastelum.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: That is a tough one, man. I’ll take Whittaker on that one, Gastelum is really good but I don’t see a way he beats Whittaker.

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Vicente Luque, Jim Miller, Drakkar Klose, Alonzo Menifield, Grant Dawson, Adrian Yanez, Jeff Molina

Fighters picking Kelvin Gastelum: Randy Brown, Joe Solecki

