UFC Vegas 23 Rankings Update: Mackenzie Dern and Marvin Vettori break into the top-five

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has moved into the top-five of the division in the latest UFC rankings update.

Dern defeated Nina Nunes via first-round submission at this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 23 card. It was the most impressive performance of her career to date, and it improved her Octagon record to 6-1 overall. That was enough for Dern to move up significantly in the rankings. In the latest UFC rankings update, Dern moved up to No. 5 in the promotion at women’s 115lbs. In turn, Nunes dropped from No. 5 to No. 7, and Claudia Gadelha, Michelle Waterson, Tecia Torres, and Amanda Ribas all dropped a spot, as well.

Besides Dern, the other big mover of the past week was Vettori. He moved up three spots to No. 3 in the promotion at 185lbs after dominating Kevin Holland for five rounds. With Vettori moving up in weight, Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till all moved down one spot each. As well, Holland dropped from No. 10 to No. 12 and Edmen Shahbazyan moved up two spots. Considering Holland has lost two straight fights to top-five opponents, it seems kind of bizarre that Shahbazyan moved past him despite having not fought in eight months.

In addition to Dern and Vettori, the other big mover-and-shaker in the latest ranking update is Arnold Allen. The featherweight stud moved up two spots to No. 8 in the promotion’s 145lb rankings following a huge win over Sodiq Yusuff. That led to Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens both dropping one spot in the rankings. As well, Shane Burgos moved up one spot and Yusuff moved down one spot after the loss. It seems like the rankers are punishing Yusuff for a close loss to Allen but’s questionable that Burgos moved up despite not fighting recently.

What do you think is next for Mackenzie Dern after beating Nina Nunes at UFC Vegas 23?