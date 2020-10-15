Gillian Robertson expects to submit Poliana Botelho: “It’s no secret what my game plan is”

Gillian Robertson currently holds the most wins in the UFC’s flyweight division as well as the most submission wins by a woman in UFC history and thus she is looking to build off that at UFC Fight Island 6.

Robertson got back into the win column with a submission win over Cortney Casey last time. Following the win, many expected the Canadian to get a ranked opponent next, but that wasn’t the case.

“I expected a ranked girl, I was hoping for someone ranked,” Robertson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Whoever they put me in front of me I’m ready for. I’m taking every fight. When I am going to face the champion I have to say I can beat anyone in the division. If I want to get to that point I have to prove.”

Although she didn’t get a ranked girl, she is making a quick turnaround and fighting on Fight Island.

“This is perfect for me. I actually had a matchup that was a little earlier but I got denied by an opponent. It was August something for the last fight,” she revealed. “This is what I like to do is get in there three or four times a year.”

The idea of competing on Fight Island is something Robertson wanted but admits the flight was something she was not looking forward to.

“A little bit of both. I was definitely excited when I heard Fight Island,” Robertson said. “They literally shut down the whole Island for the UFC. It will be a dope experience but it is a long flight and I am not looking forward to it. Flying is not my thing.”

Entering the fight, Gillian Robertson is the betting favorite and knows Botelho hasn’t fought the level of competition she has. So, the Canadian is confident she will be able to earn a submission win and continue to extend her lead in the record books.

“It’s no secret what my game plan is. Generally, every single fight is a race to get to the throat for me,” Robertson explained. “I’m seeing how fast I can get the rear-naked choke and all these girls can expect it and know it will be happening and can’t stop it.

“With my last fight, I have the most wins at flyweight and the most submissions in women’s UFC history,” she said. “I beat Ronda Rousey with that, so that is special for me as she is the one that opened the door for women to be in the UFC.”

Gillian Robertson not only expects to stop Botelho but plans on showing her improved game. She is only 25-years-old and knows she hasn’t hit her prime yet and is getting better every fight which is a dangerous thing for Botelho who hasn’t fought in a year and a half.

“I’m nowhere near my prime, this is just the beginning and I’m still learning and getting better every day,” she concluded. “I’m really just becoming a mixed martial artist where I have been a jiu-jitsu girl. You will see more striking and wrestling, I’m putting everything together.”

Do you think Gillian Robertson will submit Poliana Botelho?