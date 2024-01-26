OKTAGON’s Matěj Peňáz says “direct offer to UFC” is goal

By Zain Bando - January 25, 2024

OKTAGON’s Matěj Peňáz returns to the cage for the first time since December on a two-fight winning streak opposite Matthew Bonner (16-9-1 MMA) on Saturday at OKTAGON 52 in Newcastle, England. The event airs live on DAZN and the promotion’s official website (via internet pay-per-view), beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT in the U.S.

Matěj Peňáz

Peňáz (8-1 MMA) spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of his middleweight fight about his training camp, Bonner as an opponent, and future MMA career aspirations.

Matěj Peňáz Exclusive Q&A

**Answers have been edited for clarity.

Q: You’re fighting a formidable former Cage Warriors champion. Tell me more about what you know about your opponent and how the training camp has gone.

Matěj Peňáz: My opponent is a very experienced fighter, a former Cage Warriors champion, so I see him as a strong opponent who can move me forward in my career.

Q:  OKTAGON has quickly become a hotbed for international MMA. From television production to in-house, it continues improving with each event. How does representing such a unique brand feel, especially on a major stage with the promotion’s first event of the year?

Matěj Peňáz: OKTAGON is doing a good job here in Europe; all events in Czech and Slovakia are normally sold out, and the same is true in Germany. I’m very glad that I started my MMA career and already have eight fights in one of the biggest organizations in Europe.

Q: You’ve won seven fights by KO/TKO. Without giving too much away, what is the game plan going into the fight?

Matěj Peňáz: The game plan is the same as always: do my best and be sharp and focused in the fight. I believe I can win again KO/TKO, but I never want to rush it. When the opportunity comes, I will definitely take it.

Q: How active do you plan to be in 2024?
Matěj Peňáz: I would like to have 3-4 fights, winning all of them. We’ll see what happens. There is a title fight in the OKTAGON MMA or some direct offer to the UFC. But now I’m focusing just on my next fight.
Q: Any final messages to your fans, followers, and supporters?
Matěj Peňáz:  Big thank you, all my supporters and fans. Thank God for everything.
Peňáz’s lone loss came on DWCS via guillotine choke against Sedriques Dumas in Aug. 2022.
Will you be tuning into Matěj Peňáz’s fight on Saturday with no UFC event taking place?

