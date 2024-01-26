OKTAGON’s Matěj Peňáz says “direct offer to UFC” is goal
OKTAGON’s Matěj Peňáz returns to the cage for the first time since December on a two-fight winning streak opposite Matthew Bonner (16-9-1 MMA) on Saturday at OKTAGON 52 in Newcastle, England. The event airs live on DAZN and the promotion’s official website (via internet pay-per-view), beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT in the U.S.
Peňáz (8-1 MMA) spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of his middleweight fight about his training camp, Bonner as an opponent, and future MMA career aspirations.
Matěj Peňáz Exclusive Q&A
**Answers have been edited for clarity.
Q: You’re fighting a formidable former Cage Warriors champion. Tell me more about what you know about your opponent and how the training camp has gone.
Matěj Peňáz: My opponent is a very experienced fighter, a former Cage Warriors champion, so I see him as a strong opponent who can move me forward in my career.
Q: OKTAGON has quickly become a hotbed for international MMA. From television production to in-house, it continues improving with each event. How does representing such a unique brand feel, especially on a major stage with the promotion’s first event of the year?
Matěj Peňáz: OKTAGON is doing a good job here in Europe; all events in Czech and Slovakia are normally sold out, and the same is true in Germany. I’m very glad that I started my MMA career and already have eight fights in one of the biggest organizations in Europe.
Q: You’ve won seven fights by KO/TKO. Without giving too much away, what is the game plan going into the fight?
Matěj Peňáz: The game plan is the same as always: do my best and be sharp and focused in the fight. I believe I can win again KO/TKO, but I never want to rush it. When the opportunity comes, I will definitely take it.
