Gillian Robertson says UFC 297 fight was “picture-perfect”, hopes a ranked opponent is next

By Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Gillian Robertson knew she would have a ton of success on the ground against Polyana Viana at UFC 297.

Gillian Robertson

Robertson entered the fight as the betting favorite and on paper it was a grappler vs. grappler matchup. However, when Robertson fights she knows not many people want to go to the ground with her, so she was glad to get matched up with Viana at UFC 297 as she knew that wouldn’t be a problem.

“Going into the fight, I knew it would play in my favor. I know I’m the best on the ground in the world of MMA, just the fact I know she wanted to compete with me on the ground made it easier,” Robertson said to BJPENN.com.

The fight ended up playing out mostly on the ground, and in the second round, Gillian Robertson scored a second-round TKO. The Canadian told BJPENN.com before the fight she was searching for another TKO win and did just that.

“I started landing the strikes, the ref gave her a warning to get her to move. She bucked and bridged a little bit, so I stopped for a second and started throwing strikes again and he gave her another warning. Then I could see she wasn’t fighting back so that’s when I really tried to get the finish,” Robertson said.

Not only did Gillian Robertson return to the win column in a big way, but she also got the $50k bonus which was big for her. With that, the entire week couldn’t have gone any better for her.

“It was a picture-perfect week and fight, and a picture-perfect camp in general. Walking in there I was so prepared, it couldn’t have gone any other way. I had such a good camp and then I was able to come off with a great performance, in Canada, all day Sunday I just kept apologizing to my boyfriend because I kept on crying out of happiness,” Robertson said.

With Gillian Robertson getting the win, the plan for the Canadian is to take a bit of time off to let her body heal. She hopes she can return sometime in the summer against a ranked opponent as she looks to work her way up the strawweight ranks.

“I learned my lesson from my last fight so I’m going to take at least a month to let my body heal and back on track,” Robertson concluded. “I don’t care who I fight as long as it’s someone above me… Two but maybe three fights, but three might be a stretch. I think at strawweight it will be two fights a year.”

Previous Post

Topics:

Gillian Robertson UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje details the problems Max Holloway will pose at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024
Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub offers promising update after daughter's emergency surgery: "Forever grateful"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has released a promising update about the health of his daughter.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway unbothered by worried fan reactions to Justin Gaethje fight: "Always going to be naysayers"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is ready to prove fans wrong against Justin Gaethje.

Kayla Harrison
Josh Thomson

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson weigh in on Kayla Harrison’s decision to sign with UFC: “I think she went where the easier fights are”

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson believe Kayla Harrison signed with the UFC to go after easier fights.

Brock Lesnar, Mark Hunt
Dana White

Mark Hunt sends a warning to UFC CEO Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar: “Karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year”

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is still unhappy with Dana White and Brock Lesnar.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal

Watch | Conor McGregor headbutt’s Jake Gyllenhaal in official 'Road House' movie trailer (Video)

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

WATCH | Dricus Du Plessis gets incredible reception as he returns to South Africa with UFC title

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis got a hero’s welcome in South Africa after becoming the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

PFL CEO Peter Murray reacts after Kayla Harrison signs with the UFC

Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray is reacting to Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC.

Jon Anik, UFC
UFC

Jon Anik says toxic fight fans could lead to career change: “I don’t know how much time I have left in this MMA space”

Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik is growing tired of toxic fight fans and says a career change could be on the horizon.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones takes issue with his “bad employee” remarks: “I also said a ton of nice things about you”

Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Jon Jones as their rivalry appears to have been reignited.