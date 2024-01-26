Justin Gaethje details the problems Max Holloway will pose at UFC 300

By Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Justin Gaethje knows beating Max Holloway at UFC 300 will be easier said than done.

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje is set to defend his BMF title against Holloway in an intriguing matchup where the winner could get the next lightweight title shot. Heading into the fight, Gaethje is the betting favorite, but ‘The Highlight’ says he isn’t paying any attention to that as he knows Holloway is always a tough out.

According to Justin Gaethje, he believes Max Holloway’s cardio and his durability are the problems he will have to overcome.

“When it comes to being ready for Max Holloway, he is a cardio machine. One way that he can beat me is to sustain damage and be able to put more pressure and outperform me in rounds three, four, and five, specifically championship rounds, four and five. Just like any other fight, the legs go first so I’m working on my legs, working on getting those in shape, my feet are special and when I can control someone’s feet it is very hard for them to hit me,” Justin Gaethje said to Kevin Iole.

“Max is one of the best fighters in the UFC, he’s very awkward, and when you fight awkward, he’s not awkward in a bad way, awkwardness can be an ally for you in there, Sean Strickland a lot of guys find success with their awkwardness. The way they move a different way than they are supposed to move. I think he creates angles and he’s really long for being 145lbs, his reach is very long, his ability to counter-strike when you are done punching and be on you with pressure and punches is incredible. His experience is second to none,” Gaethje continued.

With Justin Gaethje knowing Max Holloway has incredible cardio, ‘The Highlight’ says he’s already starting his training camp to make sure his cardio is the best it can be for UFC 300. Gaethje also knows Holloway’s boxing and footwork could pose him some problems, but he’s confident he has all the tools to get the win.

Should Gaethje beat Holloway at UFC 300, he believes he will secure a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Gaethje is coming off a KO win over Dustin Poirier in July to win the BMF belt. Before that, he scored a decision win over Rafael Fiziev.

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC

Related

Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub offers promising update after daughter's emergency surgery: "Forever grateful"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway unbothered by worried fan reactions to Justin Gaethje fight: "Always going to be naysayers"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is ready to prove fans wrong against Justin Gaethje.

Kayla Harrison
Josh Thomson

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson weigh in on Kayla Harrison’s decision to sign with UFC: “I think she went where the easier fights are”

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson believe Kayla Harrison signed with the UFC to go after easier fights.

Brock Lesnar, Mark Hunt
Dana White

Mark Hunt sends a warning to UFC CEO Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar: “Karma is going to sting your ass so hard this year”

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is still unhappy with Dana White and Brock Lesnar.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal
UFC

Watch | Conor McGregor headbutt’s Jake Gyllenhaal in official 'Road House' movie trailer (Video)

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor got physical with Jake Gyllenhaal during the filming of ‘Road House’.

Dricus Du Plessis

WATCH | Dricus Du Plessis gets incredible reception as he returns to South Africa with UFC title

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024
Kayla Harrison
UFC

PFL CEO Peter Murray reacts after Kayla Harrison signs with the UFC

Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray is reacting to Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC.

Jon Anik, UFC
UFC

Jon Anik says toxic fight fans could lead to career change: “I don’t know how much time I have left in this MMA space”

Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik is growing tired of toxic fight fans and says a career change could be on the horizon.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones takes issue with his “bad employee” remarks: “I also said a ton of nice things about you”

Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Jon Jones as their rivalry appears to have been reignited.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Dana White responds to fans concerned that Kayla Harrison won’t be able to make weight at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his confidence in Kayla Harrison’s ability to make weight for UFC 300.