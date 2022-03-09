Henry Cejudo likes Colby Covington’s callout of Dustin Poirier: “I think it’s a great storyline, he just beat your training partner”

Henry Cejudo seems to be a fan of Colby Covington calling out Dustin Poirier.

‘Chaos’ was last in the cage at UFC 272. He defeated his former friend and training partner Jorge Masvidal in the main event via a wide unanimous decision. Covington then decided to get on the mic and call out another former teammate of his.

The 34-year-old decided to call out Dustin Poirier in a spirited rant where he insulted his wife and child. The two have previously had spats in the media and insulted each other on social platforms. However, despite the insults, Poirier has had no intention of fighting him in the cage.

He’s instead said that he’ll fight him on the street, mainly because he doesn’t want Covington to earn any money. That doesn’t seem to make much sense to Henry Cejudo. The former dual-weight UFC champion discussed the callout on the Triple C and Schmo show.

Cejudo noted that he’d love to see the fight and that it makes a lot of sense given the backstory between them.

“I like the fact that Colby called out Dustin Poirier, I think that’s really good. Colby’s right, if Dustin is willing to fight him on the street and for free, then fight him in the cage. I think it’s a great storyline, he just beat your training partner in Jorge Masvidal and I think Colby is helping him. I think he’s selling the story, I think he does need to fight Dustin Poirier.”

Cejudo continued, “If he does want to fight him in the gym and whatnot, then what better than to do it the political way? That’s in the Octagon, in the UFC, in a main event. I would literally pay $75 bucks for it.”

