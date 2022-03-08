Brendan Schaub believes Jorge Masvidal should face Conor McGregor next: “It makes the most sense”

Brendan Schaub thinks that Jorge Masvidal should fight Conor McGregor in his next fight.

‘Gamebred’ is coming off a wide unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272. The loss was his third in a row, with his first two coming against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Despite the losing streak, Jorge Masvidal was given a contract extension during fight week. According to his management, the deal will make the UFC welterweight star one of the highest-paid in the company.

Coming off three losses in a row, Brendan Schaub has weighed in on what should be next for Jorge Masvidal. He believes the UFC is going to try and get the most out of their contract with the 37-year-old, and that means putting him against Conor McGregor.

The fighter-turned-comedian also noted how the fight makes a lot of sense. Both McGregor and Masvidal are currently riding losing streaks, and are some of the biggest stars in the sport.

“For Masvidal, the biggest fight they can make for him is Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor is super juicy right now, not USADA juicy, but thick. I think 155 is out of the question for Conor, he’s put on a lot of muscle. You tell me Jorge vs. Conor doesn’t sell gangbusters? As much as they’re paying Masvidal, he’s the third highest-paid fighter ever. When the UFC makes that sort of investment, you’re not fighting the Belal Muhammad or Vincente Luque’s of the world. They got to get the biggest return of their investment, the biggest return they can get is Conor McGregor vs. Masvidal. It makes a lot of sense.”

What do you think of Brendan Schaub’s suggestion to make Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor next? Who would you pick in that superstar welterweight clash? Sound off in the comments below!