Junior dos Santos wants rematch with Francis Ngannou, trilogy with Stipe Miocic

Junior dos Santos hopes to run things back with Francis Ngannou and have his trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic.

dos Santos is set to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 252 this Saturday night. It is a very interesting bout and if the Brazilian gets his hand raised he has two names in mind to call out. But, the fight he really wants is the rematch with Ngannou as “Cigano” believes he didn’t show everything he could.

“That is very important to me. That is a fight I have to do in my career, especially because he was trying to talk down on my boxing,” dos Santos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Everyone knows me as the best boxer in the heavyweight division and now he is saying he is because he knocked out. He is far away from having good technique. He has power but no really good skills as we could see in his last fight he was just throwing heavy punches. I can’t wait to fight him again.”

Although Junior dos Santos wants the rematch with Ngannou, it seems unlikely he will get it after his fight on Saturday. But, he does want it to happen before his career is over.

The other scrap dos Santos wants is the trilogy with Stipe Miocic. The two are currently 1-1 with Cigano winning the first in 2014 by split decision. They then rematched at UFC 211 with Miocic winning by first-round TKO to defend his belt.

So, given they are 1-1, dos Santos believes it makes sense to book the trilogy fight.

“It needs to happen. I admire Miocic a lot. He is a great champion,” dos Santos explained. “I can’t wait to have the chance to fight him again. I know he has great skills. Like I said before, I have what it takes to beat all of them again.”

Whether or not dos Santos will get the chance to fight either of them again is uncertain. But, he hopes he can before his career is over.

Would you like to see Junior dos Santos fight Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic again?