Dana White lists fights he want to see Jon Jones in before champ retires

UFC President Dana White believes there are many exciting fights to be made for Jon Jones before the light heavyweight champion inevitably retires.

White listed some of the matchups he’d like to see Jones in before all is said and done during a Thursday interview with The Schmo.

“It depends what he does,” White said of Jones. “Does he move up to heavyweight? Does he stay at [light heavyweight]? I mean, if he stays at light heavyweight, he’s gotta fight [Dominick] Reyes again. You have to see the Reyes fight again.

“If he moves up to heavyweight, there’s a lot of interesting [options],” White added, listing some fights he likes for Jones in the heavyweight division. “He could fight [Daniel] Cormier, he could fight Stipe [Miocic], depending on what happens on Saturday. He could fight Francis Ngannou.”

“There’s a lot of fun fights for him at heavyweight.”

While there’s undoubtedly a plethora of exciting matchups available for Jon Jones at the moment, the light heavyweight champion is currently at odds with the UFC over the issue of his pay.

His squabbles with the UFC actually began when he and Ngannou began discussing a prospective meeting in the heavyweight division, but the promotion was unwilling to pay him what he felt what he deserved for this massive fight.

In the wake of that stalemate, Jones has stated that he’s willing to sit out for multiple years if that’s what it takes to get what he wants.

“I’m not asking for anything outrageous, and I know we’re in a pandemic, and I know when you’re a multimillionaire and you’re asking for more, it makes you seem like this greedy person,” Jones said on Steve-O’s podcast. “I’m very aware of all of this, but I’m also very aware that I have the voice and the platform to make change.

“Most of the guys who are doing the absolute worst are not in the position that they can say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I’m borrowing money from my parents,'” Jones added. “I know so many fighters who are living in the Jackson Wink MMA gym because they can’t afford to have their own apartment, and they’re UFC fighters. So this is sad.

“And if I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two years, three years, to bring light to what’s happening, then these are the things people remember you for more than winning belts. I stood for the younger fighters.”

Who do you want to see Jon Jones fight before he retires from competition?