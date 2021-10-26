Jiri Prochazka eager to be the backup fighter for the UFC 267 main event, so he ‘can smell the energy of my opponents and their power’

Jiri Prochazka is excited to possibly be fighting for UFC gold on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira. When the fight was announced, it was rumored Prochazka would serve as the backup fighter, which he says he confirmed right away.

“I don’t know the exact date, but I think one or two months back,” Prochazka said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When they confirmed that Blachowicz would fight Teixeira in Abu Dhabi, they spoke with me that I would be the backup fighter, well they asked if I would be ready and I confirmed I would be.”

Given Prochazka is serving as the backup fighter his training camp has been preparing for both men. He admits that has been weird, but he has also been working on improving his overall game which includes a lot of work on the ground as he expects both men would look to take him down.

“I prepared for both of them. But, mostly, I have been focusing on my mistakes from my fights,” Prochazka explained. “I have to work on my mistakes because Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are very good on the ground and in wrestling, they are very good, tough, and strong fighters. I worked to be stronger and get better on the ground and in wrestling. With standup, I’m always working on that every day…

“With Jan, I don’t want to say my entire strategy, but I saw his fight against a guy from Czech and I spoke to him about his style, what he does good, the mistakes he makes and I have a strategy and I know which weapon to use, especially for his style,” Prochazka later added.

If Jiri Prochazka does get the chance to step in to replace either Blachowicz or Teixeira, he would be fighting for UFC gold in just his third fight for the promotion. He says that is a quick timeline to fight for the belt, but he was always confident in his skill set to reach the title.

But, if he doesn’t get the chance to step in, Prochazka is still excited to be able to serve as the backup fighter so he can see Blachowicz and Teixeira fight in person.

“It is a little quick but I know I’m ready for that. There is no reason to not go for that. I asked myself many times if I want the title and my answer is yes, of course, 100 percent yes. I’m ready for it and I know how to win it… I’m just glad to be there where the fighting is taking place, so I can smell the energy of my opponents and their power and their weakness. Just taste the atmosphere and if I don’t fight, it doesn’t matter to me,” Prochazka concluded.

