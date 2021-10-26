Jan Blachowicz expects Glover Teixeira to wrestle him but confident he’ll KO him to defend his belt

Jan Blachowicz is confident he will score another KO win to defend his light heavyweight for the second time.

After Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya back in March to defend his belt for the first time, he knew his next fight would be against Glover Teixeira. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 267, and the Pole knows this will be the best Teixeira ever, due to the fact this is his final title shot.

“I think he found something, he knows how to train now. He found the same thing that I found a couple of years ago,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He knows what to do to be the best, but I also know how to do it, so it will be a really good matchup. I’m expecting the best Glover ever because maybe this is his last fight, maybe his last chance for a title shot, so I have to be ready for the best Glover ever.”

When the two share the Octagon with one another, Jan Blachowicz believes Glover Teixeira will try and take him down over and over again. He says he knows the Brazilian’s best path to victory is to grapple him, but he is confident he will be able to keep it standing.

If Blachowicz does keep the fight standing, the light heavyweight champ knows he can’t rush anything. He knows Teixeira gets rocked quite often in fights but is hard to put away and knows how to fight when he is hurt. With that, the champ says he can’t gas himself out trying to search for the finish.

“I think he will try and take me down, and finish me on the ground, that will be his gameplan. My game plan will be to keep the fight on the feet, fight him standing, but don’t forget, I’m a complete fighter I know how to use jiu-jitsu and wrestle,” Blachowicz explained. “If he takes me down, no problem for me, I will find a way to stand up, submit him or survive on the ground to the next round. The best way to beat him is what Gustafsson did to him, he waited four rounds to knock him out, he don’t do any mistakes and didn’t force anything, so I will use that gameplan.”

In the end, Blachowicz is confident he will end up finding the KO win. He also sees it happening by uppercut like Gustafsson did or by his legendary left hook.

“Right now I see two finishes, either second-round KO. If he survives the second round, the fourth round he will go down. Uppercut or left hook is what I see in my visualization before I go to sleep,” Blachowicz concluded.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will KO Glover Teixeira at UFC 267?