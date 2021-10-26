Just Scrap Radio Ep. 56 with Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, Volkan Oezdemir, and Marcin Tybura

The 56th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 267.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz (2:11). Next, second-ranked light heavyweight and the backup fighter for the main event, Jiri Prochazka (17:59) stops by. Eighth-ranked light heavyweight, Volkan Oezdemir (30:28) then comes on. Closing out the program is ninth-ranked heavyweight, Marcin Tybura (43:32).

Jan Blachowicz opens up the show to preview his UFC 267 light heavyweight title defense against Glover Teixeira. Jan talks about the fight being delayed so long and how this has been the longest training camp of his life. The champ says he expects to finish Teixeira to defend his belt. He also touches on Jiri Prochazka serving as the backup fighter and the state of the light heavyweight division.

Jiri Prochazka then comes on to discuss being the backup fighter for the UFC 267 title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The fan-favorite talks about his training camp having to prepare for two fighters and breaks down the main event. He also touches on his next move and a potential fight with Aleksandar Rakic.

Volkan Oezdemir joins the show to preview his UFC 267 main card scrap against Magomed Ankalaev. Volkan discusses his layoff and why he hasn’t fought in over a year. The Swiss native then talks about what a win over Ankalaev does for him and him working on his visa issues to be able to fight in the States.

Marcin Tybura closes out the program talking about his UFC 267 main card fight against Alexander Volkov. Marcin discusses getting a top-ranked opponent he has wanted and what has changed for the winning streak he is on. The Pole also talks about sharing the card with Blachowicz and Michal Oleksiejczuk who are his fellow countrymen. He also talked about training with Blachowicz for this camp.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

