Corey Anderson explains how using MMA math will prove he’s the best light heavyweight in the world

Bellator light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson explained how using MMA math will prove he’s the best light heavyweight in the world.

Anderson recently knocked out Ryan Bader in the semifinals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Following the fight, he proclaimed himself as the best light heavyweight in the world despite the fact that Blachowicz KOed him just last year in the UFC. While it’s true that Anderson did beat Blachowicz the first time they met at UFC 191 in 2015, Blachowicz has since gone on to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. Since he is the champion, you have to give him the credit he deserves.

Not so far, according to Anderson. As far as “Overtime” goes, he is not sold that Blachowicz is the best light heavyweight in the world. In fact, he believes that if Glover Teixeira beats Blachowicz at UFC 267 this weekend, it would prove that Anderson is the best light heavyweight since he’s the last man to beat Teixeira.

“It doesn’t upset me, I think it’s cute it upsets him. He’s the one being vocal about it. I never said his name once in the media. All I said is ‘I’m the best in the world.’ He ran with it. Now he’s just bringing more attention to me. Every time my name gets mentioned, I’m getting more followers. He’s out there saying my name with Ariel Helwani and now people are looking me up. It’s cute, thank you,” Anderson told MMAjunkie.com. “You’re in the bigger league, whatever you want to call it, I’m in the lower league, but you know I’m a threat. You know we’re 1-1, that’s all I gotta say. I’m not worried about it. I’m worried about Nemkov and getting that Bellator belt around my waist. He’s got a fight to worry about. He gotta worry about Glover and remember, I beat Glover. I am Glover’s last loss so he loses that one, that debate’s over.”

Do you agree with Corey Anderson about how MMA math will prove he is the best light heavyweight in the world if Glover Teixeira beats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267?