Jason Witt doesn’t think Josh Quinlan “is anything special,” believes his wrestling will be the difference at UFC Vegas 59

Jason Witt is looking to get back into the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 59.

Witt is coming off a KO loss to Phil Rowe back in February and will now return on Saturday against Josh Quinlan who’s coming off the Contender Series last year. Although knowing much about UFC newcomers is tough, Witt says he actually knows quite a bit due to the fact one of his teammates fought Quinlan on the regional scene.

“I watched the Contender Series fight and one of our guys at Glory is Dallas Jennings and he fought Josh a couple of fights ago,” Witt said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He’s a good guy, he’s powerful and strong but I think my experience will play an advantage in this. Not too familiar with him, but I don’t think he is anything special or anything I haven’t seen before.”

Against Quinlan, Witt has a ton of confidence that his pace, pressure, and wrestling will be a big difference in this fight.

“I think I match up really well, he’s a good wrestler but I have fought a lot of good wrestlers,” Witt said. “Striking-wise, I just think he is an average fighter, he has a good right hand and throws heavy leg kicks. My style will just put some pressure on him and fight him as I did to Barberena, take him down and go from there.”

If Jason Witt gets his hand raised on Saturday as he expects he isn’t sure where that puts him. He doesn’t know who he’d fight next but all he cares about is getting one more fight in this year.

“I don’t really know, I really don’t,” Witt said. “If you look at Bryan Barberena who he’s fighting after he lost to me, like why do you get the Matt Brown fight? Why do you get the Robbie Lawler fight? I beat him, why don’t I get it? I don’t know where it puts me but I don’t have a place to call anyone out, I’m 2-3 in the UFC so I’m just here to fight because I love doing it and to make a little bit of cash…

“I’d like to fight again, I want to fight three times this year. Maybe a before Christman fight, get a bit of money and some Christmas money,” Witt later added.

Do you think Jason Witt will beat Josh Quinlan at UFC Vegas 59?