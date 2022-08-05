Khamzat Chimaev responds to criticism from fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal: “Wake up buddy”

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to criticism from fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal recently spoke with ‘MMA Fighting’ about ‘Borz’ and was not very complimentary, saying:

“I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say he is. I’m more of a see then believe (guy) and I haven’t seen anything that makes me a believer in this guy yet. I, personally, would love to break his face. Once he starts selling pay-per-views and s*** like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his f****** face.”

Masvidal, during the interview, also even touched on Khamzat’s (11-0 MMA) fight with Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) earlier this year at UFC 273, where he indicated a lot of people thought it was Burns who actually won that match-up.

‘Gamebred’ took it further, saying that the 28 year old Chimaev still has a lot of work to do.

Apparently Khamzat Chimaev caught wind of Jorge Masvidal’s comments and took to ‘Twitter‘ with a pair of images of Masvidal down and out on the mat, tweeting:

“Wake up buddy @ GamebredFighter”

Perhaps the commentary will need to be taken inside the Octagon with a Masvidal vs Chimaev welterweight match-up in the near future?

But for now, Chimaev will have to focus on his upcoming fight with Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) at UFC 279 on September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chimaev, 28, is impressed that Diaz even took the fight, telling ‘The MMA Hour’:

“Respect for that guy (for taking) that fight. He knows I’m younger (and) I’m hungry. I’m going up and take my belt, and the guy show up and fight with me. Respect for him.”

As for Diaz, 37, he has been asking UFC President, Dana White, to either make him a fight or let him out of his contract for months now. The fight is now on…..

Will you be watching UFC 279? Do you think Nate Diaz can serve Khamzat Chimaev with his first loss?

Would you like to see a Masvidal vs Chimaev bout in the near future?

