Anthony Smith details the leg injury he suffered at UFC 277: “It’s not from a kick. It’s just f**king sh*t luck”

Anthony Smith is detailing the leg injury he suffered at UFC 277.

It was Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) vs Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) last Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277. The outcome was Ankalaev winning via knockout at 3:09 of the second round.

During the fight Smith, 34, broke his left ankle and is expected to undergo surgery this coming weekend.

Anthony Smith spoke with Michael Bisping on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast and outlined his injury (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I threw this hard overhand and it was just a little short and he came back with a hard leg kick. And my whole leg went numb from the knee down. It was only like 20 seconds, 15 seconds – it came back pretty quick. But I didn’t really think anything of it – just hit a weird nerve, and your leg goes numb. Shortly after that, we got tangled up. You know how it gets with opposite stances – your feet get tangled up sometimes. And I went to step back with my left foot, and it’s like wasn’t anything there. It was weird.”

Continuing, Anthony Smith said:

“Right before he kicked me and my leg went numb, I was stepping on his foot. So we were having that lead foot battle and it happened twice. I stepped on his foot and he pulled it out, and then it drug my body forward and my ankle kind of went all funny. And right after that, he banged that inside kick real hard. I know in the media or whatever it’s been reported it was from a kick. It’s 100 percent not. It’s not from a kick. It’s just f*cking sh*t luck.”

Concluding ‘Lionheart’ said:

“It’s not like a typical combat sports break. It’s a weird break. Dr. (Jeffrey Davidson) said in 29 years, he’s never seen it in combat sports. Apparently it’s in my ankle, but it’s a continuation of my leg bone.”

The loss ended Smith’s three-fight winning streak and it’s uknown how long the injury will keep the light heavyweight sidelined.

Were you watching Anthony Smith vs Magomed Ankalaev last Saturday? Who would you like to see Anthony Smith get in the Octagon with next?

