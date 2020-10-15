James Krause knows he’s a “tough stylistic matchup for Claudio Silva” at UFC Fight Island 6

James Krause is taking another short-notice fight.

At UFC 247, Krause stepped up to fight Trevin Giles at middleweight on 24 hours notice. Even though he took the fight on very short notice he had a ton of success and lost a very controversial decision.

Now, at UFC Fight Island 6, Krause is stepping up on two weeks’ notice to fight the streaking Claudio Silva. For Krause, he doesn’t mind the short notice fights as he is always in the training room as he coaches several UFC fighters.

“I don’t care, it doesn’t matter to me. I train every day,” Krause said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “For me, it makes no difference, I would like a little more time to prep but I’ve been doing this long enough that I’m in shape and I know how to fight. Even the last one I fought at middleweight at 24 hours notice and I went three rounds.”

Entering the fight, Claudio Silva is on a 14-fight winning streak with a notable win over Leon Edwards in the UFC. However, a knock on the Brazilian is the fact he isn’t active enough as he hasn’t fought in 14 months

Krause believes the layoff won’t have much of an impact on Silva. However, he knows he is a tough matchup for the Brazilian. He also knows a win would be big for him to snap Silva’s winning streak.

“A win over a guy 14-1 with wins over Leon Edwards, Danny Roberts, it is a feather in the cap. A win is a win, just gets me another win and another payday,” Krause said. “He is a good fighter but I don’t care what he has done. It is not about what he has done, it is about what is going to happen. I’m a very difficult style to train for.

“I won’t say a favorable matchup but I would go as far as saying I’m a very difficult and tough stylistic matchup for Claudio Silva,” he later added. “This fight to me is very similar to my Sergio Moraes fight I had recently. I think I’m a better technical striker than him. His wrestling isn’t great but he does get people down. It is a fun matchup for the fans. It is pretty clear cut on what both of us are trying to do.”

For James Krause, he is confident the later fight goes on he will have more success as he is confident in his cardio. The 34-year-old also knows this will be the last time he competes in 2020 given how busy he is coaching several fighters including Megan Anderson against Amanda Nunes.

“I have five or six people fighting next month. So, if I don’t fight on Fight Island I won’t fight again for the rest of the year,” he concluded.

