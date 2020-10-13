Just Scrap Radio Ep. 14 with Jan Blachowicz, James Krause, Gillian Robertson & Modestas Bukauskas

The 14th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Fight Island 6.

We’re first joined by the new UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz (2:51). Next, UFC welterweight, James Krause (16:00) comes on. UFC flyweight, Gillian Robertson (29:25) joins the program. Closing out the program is UFC light heavyweight, Modestas Bukauskas (43:09).

Jan Blachowicz opens up the show recapping his UFC 253 win over Dominick Reyes to win the vacant light heavyweight title. The Pole talks about how the fight went better than he expected and what he thinks is next for him. Blachowicz also touches on possible fights against Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya and when he wants his first title defense to be.

James Krause then comes on to preview his UFC Fight Island 6 fight against Claudio Silva. Krause touches on taking another fight on short notice and how if he didn’t fight now he wouldn’t have fought again this year. The 34-year-old also discusses being a head coach and talks about some of his pupils like Grant Dawson and Megan Anderson who is fighting Amanda Nunes later this year for the belt.

Gillian Robertson joins the program to discuss her UFC Fight Island 6 fight against Poliana Botelho. The Canadian discusses American Top Team making her choose between them and Din Thomas and why she settled on only working with Thomas. Robertson also talks about all the talk that she should’ve gotten a ranked opponent and where a win over Botelho puts her in the division.

Modestas Bukauskas closes out the show previewing his UFC Fight Island 6 main card scrap against Jimmy Crute. Bukauskas talks about why he isn’t too surprised the UFC matched him up with another prospect. He also is hoping on getting a clear win after his UFC debut ended in some controversy.

Be sure to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

