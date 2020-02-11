James Krause believes he beat Trevin Giles at UFC 247, says he’s willing to step up on short notice again

James Krause had a crazy weekend in Houston, to say the least.

The UFC welterweight arrived in Houston on Wednesday to corner Youssef Zalal but on Friday that all changed. He found out Antonio Arroyo was out of his middleweight bout just after weigh-ins and told his manager he would take the fight.

He never expected to actually get the fight but was pleased when he did.

“It was never on my to-do list but when opportunity knocks it is nice to answer the door. I really didn’t think twice about it because it was a good opportunity for me to make some money and put myself in a good position. They never asked me, I offered up myself,” Krause told BJPENN.com. “It was kind of a mess because the weigh-ins were already done. But, I didn’t have to cut any weight, I stepped on the scale. I guess they have a window or loophole, and they weighed me and it wasn’t a big deal.”

In the fight, Krause had success in the first round having Giles’ back for nearly four minutes and almost sinking in a rear-naked choke. Despite him controlling his opponent’s back for four minutes, one judge gave the first round to Giles. Had that judge given Krause the first round, he would have won the fight by split-decision.

“It is a little frustrating. I don’t know what to say about it. I’m at a loss for words, like I’ve been talking to so many people about it. It’s out of my control so I’m not putting energy into it,” he said. “It is tough, it sucks. I controlled his back for four minutes, I don’t know how I didn’t win the round. It sucks man, it sucks.”

Had James Krause won the fight he knows he would only have become a bigger star. He was riding a six-fight winning streak and there was a risk putting that in jeopardy for a day notice fight. But he says the pros outweighed the cons so he decided to take the scrap.

“There are definitely risks in everything I do but I feel like the pros outweigh the cons. Look at all the media reaching out,” he said. “I was on a show that declined having Trevin Giles on but had me on. I don’t feel like a loser by any means, I was happy with my decision.”

Even though Krause believes he won the fight, he knows he would have finished the choke had he not been fighting a middleweight. He says the power was noticeable and it was harder to sink in the choke.

But, he still thinks he won the fight and says he would step up on a days’ notice if the opportunity is there again.

“I never planned on doing this. If the same opportunity came up I would do it. I don’t think I lost the fight because of the weight difference,” he explained. “Well, I don’t think I lost the fight period. Was the weight factors, yes, were they determine factors? No, because I still think I won the fight.”

When Krause will return to the Octagon is to be determined. He says he is going back to welterweight and hopes the UFC gives him an exciting matchup.

“I’m not sure. I don’t really expect any favors, this is a business. They are trying to fill their card and I’m trying to make money. It was a win-win for both of us and I don’t really look at like they owe me one,” Krause said. “I feel like I’m an exciting fighter and I put on good fights and hopefully they match me up with someone in a similar boat. I would like to think they would match me up with someone exciting next.”

