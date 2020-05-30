Giga Chikadze wants Edson Barboza next: “It would be the Fight of the Year”

Giga Chikadze has all the accolades in kickboxing and karate and he’s looking to add to that in MMA.

Chikadze, who’s 10-2 in MMA and 3-0 in the UFC, is coming off a decision win over Irwin Rivera back at UFC on ESPN 8.

It was yet another short-notice replacement opponent for the 31-year-old, this after Mike Davis has now pulled out of the proposed fight three times.

“That was the third time that I was supposed to fight him. I wasted another camp on this guy and he didn’t show up,” Chikadze said to BJPENN.com. “My three fights have been short notice opponents, very disappointed, we are moving forward and not fighting him. I’m 3-0, he’s 1-1, he’s not on my level and he’s not in the position to fight me anymore.”

Against Rivera, Chikadze dropped him and nearly finished him. But, after the fight ended, which the Georgian won by decision, all the praise went to Rivera for how tough he was. For the 31-year-old, that was not a surprise of how tough his opponent was.

“That guy is a super tough guy. I knew he was going to show up with that spirit because he is a Mexican dogfighter,” he explained. “When we agreed on the fight, when I checked his past fights, I knew he was going to be a tough guy. He came out and tried to knock me out.”

Now, following another win in the UFC, Giga Chikadze is looking to return to the Octagon very soon. He’s only been a member of the Las Vegas-based promotion for eight months and has had three fights.

So, Chikadze is ready to fight again, even if it is on only a couple of day’s notice.

“I’ve been in the UFC for eight months and I’ve already fought three times. I want to keep on doing that and I’m ready to fight again if anyone pulls out,” he said. “I don’t have any serious injuries. So, I’m ready to come back soon. If Fight Island happens, there is no Fight Island without me. That would be a real Mortal Kombat fight.”

Although he is interested in taking short notice fights, the hope for Giga Chikadze is he will take on Edson Barboza next time out. He wants to test the skills against the Brazilian and believes it would be a fantastic fight for the fans.

“It would be an honor for me to share the Octagon with Edson Barboza. It is moving slow, he hasn’t said if he wants the fight. But, he’s on a three-fight losing streak and I’m 3-0 in the UFC,” Chikadze said. “He’s a big name in MMA but I have a name in kickboxing and karate, multiple-time world champion. In the UFC I’m doing well so the fight makes sense. That would be a real firefight and fans would love it. It would be the fight of the year.”

For now, Giga Chikadze is back training and is taking on the mentality of anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Would you like to see Giga Chikadze vs. Edson Barboza?