UFC on ESPN 8: ‘Harris vs Overeem’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Jacksonville for UFC on ESPN 8, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by a heavyweight match between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, Overeem (45-18 MMA), will enter tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a fight that he had been dominating.

Prior to his surrendering the late comeback win to Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem was coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over opponents Alexei Oleinik and Sergei Pavlovich.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris (13-7 MMA) will fighting for the first time since the tragic loss of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard this past November. In his most recent Octagon appearance in July of 2019, ‘The Big Ticket’ had scored a sensational twelve-second knockout victory over the previously mentioned Aleksei Oleinik.

Harris will enter the UFC on ESPN 8 headliner on a three fight winning streak and has vowed to make Aniah “proud” with his performance against Overeem.

Tonight’s co-main event will feature a key strawweight battle as former title challenger Claudia Gadelha takes on surging division contender Angela Hill.

Gadelha (17-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos. The Brazilian standout has gone 4-2 over her past six Octagon appearance overall.

As for Angela Hill (12-7 MMA), ‘Overkill’ will enter UFC on ESPN 8 on a three-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Loma Lookboonmee in February.

Tonight’s event also features an intriguing 145lbs battle as former lightweight standout Edson Barboza makes his featherweight debut opposite Hawaiian Dan Ige.

Get all of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 Results and Highlights below:

UFC on ESPN 8 Main Card (9pm est on ESPN):

265lbs: Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overrem:

115lbs: Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill:

145lbs: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige:

185lbs: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

145lbs: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

UFC on ESPN 8 Prelims (6pm est on ESPN+):

170lbs: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

185lbs: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

145lbs: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

125lbs: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

145lbs: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

265lbs: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC on ESPN 8 main event between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem? Share your predictions in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020