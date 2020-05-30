Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington and coach Phil Daru were “fired from ATT”

Jorge Masvidal revealed Colby Covington wasn’t the only person who was recently ‘fired’ from American Top Team.

Covington was recently removed from the ATT website and then confirmed he has left his longtime gym. But, according to “Gamebred” he says Covington was fired along with strength and conditioning Phil Daru.

Hey @Twitter fact check this for me. Phil Daru and Covid Covington we’re fired from ATT. Phil you were using the gym and name dropping all the fighters from our gym. You need to thank the team that helped elevate your profile to even be able mention the great athletes names. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 29, 2020

“Hey @Twitter fact check this for me. Phil Daru and Covid Covington were fired from ATT,” Masvidal wrote. “Phil you were using the gym, and name dropping all the fighters from our gym. You need to thank the team that helped elevate your profile to even be able [to] mention the great athletes names.”

Jorge Masvidal didn’t stop there as he sent two more follow up tweets blasting Daru for taking credit for fighter’s success. He also says the coach was lucky to be part of ATT for so long.

Won titles for themselves and their athletes like mike brown and Steve Mocco. So please stop being the victim when you are lucky we allowed you to stay as long as we did. So next time your on a former s&c guru podcast get your facts straight — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 29, 2020

“You tried to take credit for judo Kayla [Harrison], Joanna [Jedrzejczyk], Dustin [Poirier], Junior [dos Santos] and many others,” Masvidal said. “I trained with you twice and when I got there each time you had a movie set, set up and were more about filming than actually training. You don’t know more than coaches that have actually won titles for themselves and their athletes like Mike Brown and Steve Mocco.

“So please stop being the victim when you are lucky we allowed you to stay as long as we did. So next time you’re on a former s&c guru podcast get your facts straight,” he concluded.

It is interesting to hear Jorge Masvidal say Colby Covington and Phil Daru were fired. Both “Chaos” and Daru said it was their choice with the coach claiming ATT never wanted him to succeed. So, something is going on behind the scenes at ATT that the public is not aware of.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal claiming Colby Covington and Phil Daru were fired from ATT?