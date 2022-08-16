Just Scrap Radio Ep. 91 with Geoff Neal, John Dodson, Terrance McKinney, and Jay Perrin

The 91st episode of Just Scrap Radio is here ahead of UFC 278, BKFC 28, and recapping UFC Vegas 59 from two weeks ago.

We’re first joined by eighth-ranked welterweight Geoff Neal (1:33). Next, former UFC flyweight and now BKFC fighter John Dodson (11:42). UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (26:03) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Jay Perrin (34:59).

Geoff Neal joins the show to recap his UFC Vegas 59 knockout win over Vicente Luque. Geoff talks about sending a statement to the division, and fighting a lot better than he has in his past couple of performances. He also talks about his callout of Gilbert Burns, whether or not he thinks he gets the fight, and how he matches up against him. He also touches on his friend and training partner Uriah Hall retiring.

John Dodson then comes on to preview his BKFC 28 fight against Ryan Benoit. John talks about why he decided to sign with BKFC, his stint in XMMA, and him still wanting to take MMA fights. He also talks about his UFC career, being released and some of the fights he remembers from his UFC career.

Terrance McKinney stops by to recap his UFC Vegas 59 submission win over Erick Gonzalez. Terrance talks about getting another first-round stoppage, having a newborn, and who he wants next. He also touches on a possible Paddy Pimblett fight down the line and how it would play out.

Jay Perrin closes the program to preview his UFC 278 fight against Aoriqileng. Jay talks about his short-notice UFC debut loss to Mario Bautista and how he expects to be much better on a full camp. Jay then talks about what a win does for him and getting the chance to fight in front of fans.

